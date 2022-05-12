NATO chief says Finland entry will be 'smooth and swift'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomed a decision by Finland 's leaders to favour joining the alliance, and said the eventual membership process would be "smooth and swift".

Hours earlier, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed support for NATO membership , in defiance of warnings from Moscow. A formal statement to join is expected on Sunday.

"This is a sovereign decision by Finland, which NATO fully respects. Should Finland decide to apply, they would be warmly welcomed into NATO," Stoltenberg said.







