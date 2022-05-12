Germany set to donate €50m to new pandemic fund, says Scholz

Germany intends to contribute €50 million ($52.7 million) to a World Bank pandemic preparedness fund being set up with an eye towards preventing another disease surge like the coronavirus, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday.



"We look forward to working with you on setting up the fund and turning it into a global success story," he said during a Covid-19 summit videoconference organized by the White House.



Scholz noted that the disbursement of the funding is still pending legislative approval.



The new group will work in concert with the World Health Organization (WHO) to try to keep pandemics from happening or, if that fails, to keep them under control.



Scholz said that news about the conflict in Ukraine has pushed coronavirus reporting out of the news in many cases. "But the dire reality is that the pandemic is not yet over."



He further noted that the stresses brought by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, are adding to problems faced by societies already dealing with environmental and economic pressures. The challenge now is to make sure that vaccination doses are delivered to those countries that still need them.



