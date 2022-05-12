Germany not in favour of supplying Western jets to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed reservations regarding Ukraine's demand to be supplied with Western fighter jets at the start of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers at the Weißenhäuser Strand resort on the northern German coast.



Baerbock pointed to the rejection by Western powers of a call by Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone over the country. She added that "we have also taken a clear position" on supplying materials for planes.



The foreign minister said that during her visit to Kiev on Tuesday she "spoke about how we can support Ukraine, especially things regarding their resilience, their ability to defend themselves, without contributing to NATO becoming a participant in this war."



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has been invited to join the talks on Friday. During a recent visit to Germany, he called for modern jets and anti-missile defence systems to be supplied to his country.

