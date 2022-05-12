 Contact Us
Blinken ends Covid quarantine, will head to Europe

Blinken ends Covid quarantine, will head to Europe

AFP WORLD
Published May 12,2022
BLINKEN ENDS COVID QUARANTINE, WILL HEAD TO EUROPE

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday ended a weeklong quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 and will travel to Europe this weekend, the State Department announced.

The top US diplomat will leave Saturday for Berlin where he will take part in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers who will discuss ways to support Ukraine as it counters a Russian invasion.

He will continue Sunday to Paris for a meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, an initiative by the Western powers to set standards in the face of China's rapid advances.

Blinken on May 4 tested positive for Covid-19, days after joining more than 2,000 guests at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in a packed Washington ballroom.

He has since worked remotely but was forced to cancel other travel, with State Department number three Victoria Nuland replacing him at a meeting in Morocco on defeating the Islamic State group and at a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in northern Germany.

Blinken was set Thursday to resume public appearances with a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on the sidelines of a US-ASEAN Summit in Washington.

Blinken last year scrapped a stop in Thailand after a Covid outbreak within his traveling party.

Also on Thursday, Blinken will participate -- virtually -- in a summit convened by President Joe Boden on fighting Covid.