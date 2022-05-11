Vatican 'concerned' about arrest of Cardinal Zen in Hong Kong

The Vatican said on Wednesday it had learned of the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong "with concern" and was following developments very closely.

Hong Kong police arrested Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, and four others who helped run a now-disbanded humanitarian fund for protesters, all on charges of "collusion with foreign forces", according to a legal source.

"The Holy See has learned with concern of the news of the arrest of Cardinal Zen and is following the developments of the situation with extreme attention," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.