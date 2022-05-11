UKRAINES ZELENSKIY: A NATO MEMBERSHIP WOULD HAVE PREVENTED THE WAR

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said the war with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of Nato beforehand.

"If Ukraine had been part of Nato before the war, there would have been no war", Zelenskiy told students via videolink.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said the risk of seeing Ukraine become member of Nato warranted the invasion of its neighbour that started more than two months ago.

Zelenskiy also said that he wanted to restore the country's territory before an end of the war with Russia could be envisioned, adding he was still willing to dialogue with Moscow.

"Once we recoup all that is ours, we will finish this", Zelenskiy told students via videolink.