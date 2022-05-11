Strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts northwestern Argentina

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Argentina late Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, which was also felt in Chile, had a depth of 193.8 kilometers (120.4 miles), the USGS said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 78 kilometers (48.5 miles) northwest of the town of San Antonio de los Cobres in Salta province near the border with Chile.

No tsunami alert was issued following the quake and Argentinian authorities have not yet reported any casualties.