Slovakia and Poland demand quick EU candidate status for Ukraine

Slovakia and Poland will work together to help Ukraine obtain EU candidate status as soon as possible, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and her Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda said in Bratislava on Wednesday.



Both announced that they would jointly visit their counterparts in EU countries that have shown themselves to be sceptical about Ukrainian membership of the bloc.



"For the future and Europe and for peace in Europe, it is important that we talk about the future status of Ukraine," Čaputová said.



"This does not automatically mean full-fledged membership, for which of course the criteria must be met. But we consider the granting of candidate status a natural gesture in the challenging situation Ukraine now finds itself in," the Slovak president said.



Duda said Ukraine was defending not only itself but also Europe "against the ambitions and imperial actions of today's Russia" and needed a signal of solidarity to do so.



"We know that it is very important for Ukrainian society today to feel the acceptance of the West," he said.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said Ukraine is to get a first answer in June about its application to join the bloc, normally a long and complicated process.



Čaputová and Duda praised Poland and Slovakia's bilateral cooperation over Ukraine, citing an agreement under which the Polish Air Force is to monitor Slovakian airspace so that Slovakia can transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. After his talks with Čaputová, Duda also met with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár.



