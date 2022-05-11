S.KOREAS YOON SAYS SECURITY SITUATION TENSE AMID TALK OF N.KOREAS POSSIBLE NUCLEAR TEST

South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday the security situation on the Korean peninsula was difficult, citing talk of a possible nuclear test by the North.

Yoon made the comment during a meeting with secretaries, urging officials to stay alert to better respond in such situations, according to a pool report from the South Korean presidential office.

"The security situation is tough, with many from abroad also concerned amid talk of (North Korea) resuming the nuclear tests," the new president said.

Yoon took office on Tuesday amid increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea testing a series of new weapons, including the latest one that took place just three days before his inauguration.

He also said during the meeting that price growth was the biggest problem facing the economy.

"The economy is in a very difficult situation and the top problem is price growth," he said. "We need to take a thorough review of various indicators and continue to study ways to contain prices based on analysis of sources of price growth."