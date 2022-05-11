News
World
Marcos Jr claims victory as next president of the Philippines
Marcos Jr claims victory as next president of the Philippines
With 98% of votes tallied in an unofficial count, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. “will be the 17th president of the Philippines,” his spokesman Victor Rodriquez said in a statement.
Published May 11,2022
Subscribe
The son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday claimed victory in the election to become the next president of the Philippines, 36 years after his family was chased out in a people power revolution amid widespread corruption and human rights abuses.
With 98% of votes tallied in an unofficial count, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. "will be the 17th president of the Philippines," his spokesman Victor Rodriquez said in a statement.
"In historic numbers, the people have used their democratic vote to unite our nation," Rodriquez added. "This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy. To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a president for all Filipinos."
Marcos Jr leads with more than 16 million votes over his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, who narrowly beat him in the election in 2016.
Marcos Jr's family was chased out of the country by a popular revolt 36 years ago amid widespread corruption and human rights abuses. The family fled to the United States in self-imposed exile, but was allowed to return to the Philippines in 1992, three years after Marcos Jr's father died in Hawaii.
Members of the family have since been elected to a slew of government positions. A presidential win for Marcos Jr would complete the Marcos family's return to power in the Philippines.
Amid criticism of his father's legacy, Rodriguez quoted Marcos Jr as saying, "To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions."