Kremlin says occupied region will decide whether to join Russia, no plan to declare 'martial law'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was up to residents living in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in southern Ukraine to decide whether they wanted to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis "as was the case with Crimea".

Earlier, TASS news agency quoted an official in the Russian-controlled administration in Kherson as saying it planned to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia.

Asked about U.S. intelligence assessment on the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin claimed that the "military operation" is going according to plan, adding that there is no plan to declare martial law right now.

It also said about the visit by UK's Boris Johnson to Sweden and Finland that "We are very closely watching anything that can affect NATO configuration near our borders."