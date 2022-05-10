Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs discuss safe transportation of Turkish ships and planes

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday exchanged over phone views on the safe transportation of Turkish commercial ships and A400M Turkish aircraft stranded in Ukraine.

According to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Akar told Reznikov that Turkey will continue to do its part in establishing peace in Ukraine and send humanitarian aid.

He also reiterated the importance of declaring a permanent cease-fire at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the two ministers also evaluated the safe transportation of Turkish commercial ships waiting in Ukrainian ports and A400M aircraft that are stranded in the county, said the statement.

At least 3,381 civilians have been killed and 3,680 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.