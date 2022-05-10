Turkey, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10B trade volume: Turkish president

Turkey and Kazakhstan will reach their targeted $10 billion bilateral trade volume as the volume doubled since the previous year, the Turkish president said on Tuesday.

"The trade volume between Turkey and Kazakhstan rose 58% from the previous year and exceeded $5.3 billion. Thus, we have quickly surpassed our target of $5 billion," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a joint press conference alongside his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Now, hopefully, we will reach the target of $10 billion just as quickly with the steps we take together," he said.

He added that he believes a meeting with Turkish-Kazakh businesspeople set for Wednesday will be "particularly beneficial in this respect."

Stating that he discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with Tokayev as well, Erdoğan said: "Our views on peaceful resolution of Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide."

Both countries also confirmed their determination to continue their solidarity on platforms such as the UN Economic Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States, according to the president.

On over a dozen agreements that were signed between the two nations ahead of the press conference, Erdoğan called them "steps that will further strengthen the foundation of our relations."

The agreements cover such areas as transportation, the defense industry, military intelligence, information technology, culture, agriculture, trade, customs, the environment, education, youth, and communications.

For his part, Tokayev called Turkey "a very important strategic partner" for his Central Asian country.

He underlined that during the talks in Turkey, $1 billion worth of commercial pacts will be signed.