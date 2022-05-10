News World Moscow: Russian forces reach border of Luhansk region

According to the Defence Ministry in Moscow, the small town of Popasna, which was heavily contested until recently, had now been "cleared" of Ukrainian forces, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

Nearly 11 weeks after the start of the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin says that pro-Russian separatists in the east have advanced to the administrative borders of the Luhansk region.



Russia has previously declared that the Luhansk region should be completely wrested from Ukrainian control as part of its war aims.



Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai described the Russian statements as "fantasy." The Ukrainian soldiers had to withdraw from Popasna, but the Russians had by no means broken through the defences, he wrote on the Telegram messaging service.







