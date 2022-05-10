Italian premier says Ukraine war has strengthened ties with US

Russia's decision to go to war with Ukraine has only served to strengthen Rome's ties with Washington, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House while being hosted by US President Joe Biden, Draghi said that while the bilateral relationship has "always been strong," Russia's "war in Ukraine made them stronger."

Russian President Vladimir "Putin thought he could divide us. We stand together condemning the invasion of Ukraine, sanctioning Russia. But I have to tell you that in Italy and in Europe now, people want to see an end to these massacres, this violence, this butchery," he said. "We stand together."

Echoing Draghi, Biden referred to the "long history of shared bonds" between the nations, adding "Putin believed he could split us. But we've all stepped up."

In addition to Ukraine, the White House has said the leaders will address the global economy, European energy security and efforts to combat climate change.

At least 3,459 civilians have been killed and 3,713 others injured during the ongoing Ukraine war that started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.91 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.