European Union hosts donor conference for Syrian refugees

"Despite a war at our doorstep, the European Union does not forget other conflicts," the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement ahead of the Brussels conference, referring to the war in Ukraine.

The European Union is holding an international donor conference on Tuesday to help Syrian refugees and their host communities.



"Millions of people inside Syria and in the region depend every day on humanitarian assistance," Borrell said.



More than 13 million people either fled Syria or were displaced within the country since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, according to UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency.



Some 5.6 million Syrians have found refuge in neighbouring and nearby countries, the UNHCR reports, with many living in poverty.



The conference is the 10th annual donor conference for Syrians since 2013. After conferences in Kuwait and London, Brussels has been hosting the events since 2017.



Last year's conference raised €5.3 billion ($5.6 billion), of which €3.7 billion came from the European Commission and EU member states.



