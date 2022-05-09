US, Greece, Israel, Greek Cypriot administration vow to ‘intensify’ cooperation

The US, Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration vowed on Monday to intensify their ongoing cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The announcement, made after the 3+1 group met virtually, includes a plan for the nations to produce a "roadmap with tangible deliverables for the coming year," and to prepare for another meeting before the end of 2022, the countries said in a joint statement.

"In a critical period for Europe, the United States, and the world, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the 3+1 format and decided to intensify their cooperation in the areas of energy, economy, climate action, emergency preparedness, and counterterrorism, contributing to resilience, energy security, and interconnectivity in the region," they said.

"The 3+1 support additional initiatives such as the Negev Summit that promote cooperation in the region," they added.

The Negev Summit was a multinational gathering in Israel meant to bolster ongoing normalization efforts between Tel Aviv and its Arab neighbors.

The meeting of the 3+1 group comes just one week before Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Washington on May 16. He will be hosted by US President Joe Biden for a White House meeting expected to address Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as regional issues.