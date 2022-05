Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Monday.

The two spoke about bilateral ties and steps to be taken to further strengthen relations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu also had a phone call with Ranko Krivokapic, who became Montenegro's new foreign minister last month, to congratulate him on his appointment.