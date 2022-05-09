Over 25,600 Russian soldiers killed in war, says Ukraine

Some 25,650 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 158 helicopters, 377 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,145 tanks, 2,764 armored vehicles, and 513 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

Russia has also lost 185 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,970 vehicles and fuel tanks, 87 anti-aircraft systems, 94 cruise missiles, and 12 boats, it added.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.