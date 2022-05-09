News World Macron to hold talks with Scholz for first time since re-election

Macron to hold talks with Scholz for first time since re-election

DPA WORLD Published May 09,2022 Subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wave to journalists before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2021 (REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Berlin on Monday for the first time since his re-election, for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



The war in Ukraine and European sovereignty - with a particular focus on defence and energy supply - will dominate the discussion, sources in the Élysée Palace said.



Other topics that will feature in the meeting, set to begin at 6 pm (1600 GMT), include the situation in the African Sahel region, the countries' relationship with Balkan countries and EU policy towards China.



A fortnight ago, Macron was re-elected to serve another five-year term as president.



The inaugural visit so shortly after the election is proof of how important the Franco-German relationship is, Élysée Palace sources said.

























