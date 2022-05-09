Macron says in favor of EU treaty reform, Ukraine to define conditions

It is up to Ukraine alone to define the conditions for any negotiations with Russia, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, who added it was "our European duty to stand by Ukraine."

"We will be there to rebuild Ukraine as Europeans, for always," Macron told an European Union event in Strasbourg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces on Monday they were fighting for their country at a parade of Russian firepower in Moscow, while his troops stepped up their 10-week-old assault on Ukraine.

EU POLICY

Macron added that he wanted more majority votes for certain European Union (EU) policy areas, and that there was a need to reform EU texts in order to become more effective.

"We need to reform our texts, it's obvious," he said. Earlier, a dozen EU capitals had publicly opposed treaty reform, which could trigger referendums in some member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said earlier on Monday that unanimity voting on key EU policy areas no longer made sense if the EU wanted to be able to move faster.

European Union citizens would like the 27-nation bloc to become fairer, show greater solidarity, lead the fight against climate change and make swifter decisions, even if it means scrapping the need for unanimity on some issues, an EU report showed.