FRANCES MACRON SAYS HE KNOWS THE NAME OF HIS COUNTRYS NEXT PM

France's Macron says he knows the name of his country's next PM

Published May 09,2022
Emmanuel Macron, who was just re-elected French president, said on Monday he knew the name of the country's next prime minister, due to succeed Jean Castex.

"(...) I won't tell you here or now, of course," he told journalists asking about his next future Prime Minister during a joint news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.