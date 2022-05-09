EUS VON DER LEYEN TELLS UKRAINE THE FUTURE OF EUROPE IS ALSO YOUR FUTURE, SAYS BACKS TREATY CHANGES

EU's von der Leyen tells Ukraine "the future of Europe is also your future", says backs treaty changes

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the future of Europe was also Ukraine's future.

"The future of our democracy is the future of your democracy," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Earlier on Monday von der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission will aim to deliver its opinion on Ukraine's EU membership bid in June.

She added that she backs treaty changes for the bloc "if need be", and wants streamlined decision-making in sensitive areas through supermajority voting.

von der Leyen said "the most direct way there" was by acting within the existing treaties -- "or, yes, by changing the treaties if need be".

Ursula von der Leyen added that she wants to involve EU citizens more in future policy projects, with panels formed from the public.



"I will propose that, in the future, we give Citizens Panels the time and the resources to make recommendations before we present key legislative proposals," von der Leyen said on Monday in Strasbourg.



"I'm convinced that democracy does not end with elections, conferences or conventions. It needs to be worked on, nurtured and improved every day," she said, speaking in the European Parliament.