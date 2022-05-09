EUS CHARLES MICHEL VISIT TO ODESSA INTERRUPTED BY AIR RAID

Missile strikes temporarily interrupted European Council President Charles Michel's visit to the Ukrainian port city of Odesssa.



During a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday, participants had to seek safety as missiles hit the region, according to EU sources, before continuing talks in a shelter.



The politicians discussed the humanitarian, economic and military challenges Ukraine is facing since Russia invaded the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the meeting via video link from Kiev.



A planned solidarity fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine was also on the agenda. Michel posted photos of his visit on Twitter showing him with Shmyhal and other officials.



According to EU sources, Michel also visited the port of Odessa, where grain shipments are stuck because of Russia blockade of the Black Sea.



