News World Czech prime minister: Putin twisting history

Czech prime minister: Putin twisting history

DPA WORLD Published May 09,2022 Subscribe

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of twisting history and the present, according to the CTK news agency on Monday.



"It is pointless to argue against each individual lie, that we heard in Moscow," he said, referring to a speech by Putin to mark the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in which he justified the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



"The speech showed how it important it is that the West acts against the aggressor in unison and with alacrity," Fiala said.



The Czech Republic has welcomed more than 330,000 refugees from Ukraine since late February.



Also on Monday, the city council of Prague decided to rescind the honorary citizenship of Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev (1897-1973).



His role is controversial in the Czech Republic. Konev contributed to the liberation of Bohemia from German occupation in the spring of 1945, but also played a key role in the suppression of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and the Prague Spring of 1968.



























