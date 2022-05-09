Canadian PM says Putin responsible for ‘heinous war crimes’ in Ukraine

Canada's prime minister made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, where he accused Russia's president of being behind "heinous war crimes."

"It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes. There must be accountability," Justin Trudeau told a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Canada will support Ukraine as you seek justice for your people who Russia is killing and brutalizing."

Trudeau wrote on Twitter that he visited the town of Irpin, near the capital Kyiv, to "show our support for Ukraine and its people."

"Our message to President Zelenskyy and Ukrainians is this: Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. More to come on our visit," he added

On the visit, Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said on Telegram: "I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town."

"I hope for the support of Mr. Justin Trudeau in organizing the efforts of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to repair the infrastructure facilities in Irpin."

Later, after meeting with Zelenskyy, Trudeau pledged more military support to Ukraine, including drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition, and funding for landmine clearing operations and announced new sanctions on 40 Russian individuals and five entities.

Canada is providing $25 million to the World Food Program for food security in Ukraine, he said, while also announcing the reopening of Canada's Embassy in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy welcomed Trudeau as a "good friend of our country."

During his visit, Trudeau was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Irpin was retaken by Ukrainian forces in late March after Russia launched its war on the country on Feb. 24.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.