6.1-MAGNITUDE QUAKE STRIKES OFF TAIWANS COAST

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday, the Central Weather Bureau said, swaying buildings in the capital Taipei city.

Local television news said the shake was felt across the island, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

According to USGS, the offshore quake hit at a depth of 27 kilometres (17 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of Yonakuni, a Japanese island just off Taiwan.

Taiwan and the surrounding area are regularly hit by earthquakes as they sit near the junction of two tectonic plates.

In March, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off Taiwan's eastern coast rattled buildings and roused people from their sleep, leaving one injured and causing a half-constructed bridge in the island's east to collapse.