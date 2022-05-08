‘US envoy to UN postpones visit to Turkey-Syria border’

US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has postponed her visit to Turkey's southern border with Syria, the US Mission to the UN said on Saturday.

Thomas-Greenfield was scheduled to visit Hatay's Reyhanli district from Sunday to Monday to survey the Cilvegözü border crossing, opposite to Bab al-Hawa border crossing on the Syrian side.

"Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will continue to travel as planned to Brussels May 9-10 to lead the United States delegation to the Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, Brussels VI Conference, chaired by the European Union," her office at the UN said in a statement.

"There, the Ambassador will underscore the United States' commitment and our determination to work in partnership with the international community to help support the Syrian people," the statement added.

On the sidelines of the conference, Thomas-Greenfield is expected to host a ministerial meeting to discuss the future of international support for the Syrian political process.

"She will also meet with NATO and EU officials in Brussels to discuss Ukraine and other shared Transatlantic priorities," the statement added.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency on Thursday, the US envoy said she wanted to update herself "on the situation at the border so that I am in a better position to defend keeping this border open".