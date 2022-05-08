Ukraine says 25,500 Russian troops killed in war

The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that 25,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war began.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 156 helicopters, 360 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armored vehicles, and 509 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

Russia has also lost 179 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 86 anti-aircraft systems, 12 boats, and 92 cruise missiles, it added.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.



