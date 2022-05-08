Russia to stay 'forever' on the Ukrainian border: Parliament member

Russia "will be staying forever" on the Ukrainian border, a high-ranked member of the Russian parliament said on Friday during a visit to Kherson, an important Ukrainian city that is under the control of Kremlin forces since March.

"Russia is here forever. There should be no doubt about this," Andrey Turchak said, according to a statement from the ruling United Russia party.

This is the first time that a Russian high official announces Moscow's intention to remain in the seized territories from the start of the "military operation" in Ukraine in February 24.

"There will be no return to the past. We will live together, develop this rich region, rich in historical heritage, rich in the people who live here," Turchak added.

Until now, Moscow insisted on the claim that one of the main objectives of the offensive was to "denazify" the ex-republic soviet country.