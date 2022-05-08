News
World
Peaceful commemoration of end of World War II anniversary in Berlin
Peaceful commemoration of end of World War II anniversary in Berlin
Dozens of commemorative events and demonstrations are planned for Sunday and Monday in Berlin organized by the Russian and Ukrainian embassies, among others.
Published May 08,2022
Subscribe
Since Sunday morning, many people in Berlin have been commemorating the end of World War II in Europe 77 years ago at various memorial sites, under a heavy police presence due to possible tensions over the war in Ukraine.
At the Soviet Memorial in Treptower Park, several hundred people laid flowers and commemorated the fallen during the morning.
According to a police spokesperson, many people also came to the Soviet Memorial in the central Mitte district in the morning. Some laid wreaths. As at the other sites, the events were taking place without disruption so far, a police spokesperson said.
Dozens of commemorative events and demonstrations are planned for Sunday and Monday in Berlin organized by the Russian and Ukrainian embassies, among others.
In view of the war in Ukraine, the police are deployed with a large contingent to prevent possible conflicts.
The police had previously imposed conditions on 15 memorial sites, including a ban on Russian and Ukrainian flags.
These measures were criticized by the Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk and Ukrainian associations on Saturday.