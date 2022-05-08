Moscow reports 1.16 million have moved from Ukraine to Moscow

About 1.16 million people have been taken from Ukrainian territory to Russia since the start of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.



That figure includes about 205,000 children. Just since Friday, 18,580 people - including 1,840 children - have transited from Ukraine to Russia, said Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.



Russia says it is bringing the people to its territory to save them from fighting in the east between pro-Kremlin ethnic Russian groups in the east and Ukraine's central government. Kiev alleges that Russia is taking the people to Russia against their will and has not allowed them to come back to Ukrainian-controlled territory.