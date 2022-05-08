Former Austrian leader Kurz rules out return to politics

In his first interview since retirement, Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that he is not planning a return to politics.



"That means for good. I permanently rule out a return," he told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.



His appearance at a party conference on May 14 would only serve to support his successor, Karl Nehammer, he said.



Domestic politics plays hardly any role in his life any more, the 35-year-old said, adding however: "I still follow geopolitical developments very closely, professionally and out of interest."



Kurz resigned from his post as chancellor in 2021 and then from politics in general. Kurz now works for the US billionaire Peter Thiel with the title of global strategist.



Meanwhile, the judiciary is investigating him, among other things, on suspicion of making false statements to the committee investigating so-called "Ibiza affair," which brought down Kurz's first coalition government.



Kurz said he enjoys being on the road, mainly in the Middle East and the US. "This is the case more than 20 days a month," Kurz said. He takes his partner as well as his almost 6-month-old son Konstantin with him.



"Since April we have been trying to travel together and it works very well."