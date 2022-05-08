DEFENDING UKRAINE IS GERMANYS HISTORIC RESPONSIBILITY, SAYS SCHOLZ

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasized Germany's historical responsibility in supporting Ukraine against Russia's war of aggression.



"We have learned a central lesson from our country's catastrophic history between 1933 and 1945," the politician said, according to a transcript of a televised address on Sunday to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II.



"We defend law and freedom - on the side of the victims. We support Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor," he said.



Scholz stressed that he was deeply convinced that Russia's President Vladimir Putin would not win the war. "Freedom and security will triumph - just as freedom and security triumphed over violence and dictatorship 77 years ago," he said.



