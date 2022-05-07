News World Zelensky hopes soldiers at Asovstal steelworks can be saved

Zelensky hopes soldiers at Asovstal steelworks can be saved

"Influential mediators, influential states" are involved, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video speech on Friday evening. He did not give details. "We are also working on diplomatic options to save our military that remains on at Azovstal." he added.

DPA WORLD Published May 07,2022 Subscribe

President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that Ukrainian soldiers holed up at Asovstal steel works can be saved.



According Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking for ways to save its soldiers from the embattled steelworks in Mariupol.



"Influential mediators, influential states" are involved, Zelensky said in a video speech on Friday evening. He did not give details. "We are also working on diplomatic options to save our military that remains on at Azovstal."



In previous evacuations, only civilians - mostly women, children or the elderly - were allowed to leave the plant headed towards Ukrainian-controlled areas.



Soldiers and many wounded people are reportedly stuck in the last Ukrainian defense post in Mariupol. For days, Russian troops have been shelling the factory site, which is heavily fortified with bunkers and tunnels.



Their goal is said to be to conquer Azovstal by May 9th, the commemoration day of the Soviet victory in World War II.



Zelensky said on Friday there would be no more talks with Russia if the civilians and soldiers in Azovstal were killed.

















