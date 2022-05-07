News World Visit to Ukraine prompts call for justice from Council of Europe

DPA WORLD Published May 07,2022

Every Ukrainian who has suffered a human rights violation at Russian hands amid the ongoing invasion deserves justice, says the top human rights representative of the Council of Europe.



"Each of them deserves justice and must not be forgotten," said Dunja Mijatović in a statement after a four-day visit to Kyiv. She described the extent and gravity of human rights violations as staggering.



The council's commissioner for human rights stressed that such rights "do not end during the war," and that, even during this period, "human life and human rights must be protected.



"Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. Captured soldiers and those who surrender, the wounded and the sick, must all be treated fairly and humanely," she said.



The commissioner called for the expansion of humanitarian aid for war victims and support for the investigation and prosecution of war crimes.







