U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES TRUMPS LAWSUIT CHALLENGING TWITTER BAN

A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter Inc that challenged his suspension from the platform.

In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco rejected Trump's argument that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Twitter and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

That assault followed a speech by Trump in which he reiterated false claims that his election loss in November was because of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.





