News
World
UK FM Truss calls on international community to counter autocrats
UK FM Truss calls on international community to counter autocrats
In a guest editorial in German newspaper Die Welt to mark the end of World War II, Truss said the international community should help people defend themselves against aggression in other regions, including the Western Balkans, Moldova and Taiwan.
Published May 07,2022
Subscribe
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on Western allies to help countries beyond Ukraine to defend themselves against aggression by autocrats.
In a guest editorial in German newspaper Die Welt to mark the end of World War II, Truss said the international community should help people defend themselves against aggression in other regions, including the Western Balkans, Moldova and Taiwan.
The Conservative politician said that developments in Ukraine were being closely watched by autocrats and potential aggressors the world over, and that it was important to send the message that national sovereignty and the rule of law would be protected.
The end of World War II in Europe in 1945 is celebrated in most countries on May 8. Russia will celebrate the Soviet victory over Hitler's Germany with a military parade on May 9.
President Vladimir Putin is expected to use the occasion to comment on the future direction of the war of aggression against Ukraine.