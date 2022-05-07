Two Russian missiles hit border villages in northern Ukraine: governor

Air-launched Russian missiles hit two locations near the Russian border in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Saturday, local governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.

A border guard was wounded by the strikes on the Myropilske and Khotin municipalities, Zhyvytskyi wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.

Russian forces fully withdrew from Sumy region in early April after advancing into parts of the region at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



















