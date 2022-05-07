Turkey sympathizes with Cuba over deadly explosion in Havana

Turkey on Saturday extended its condolences to Cuba over a deadly explosion in the capital Havana.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives in an explosion that took place yesterday at a hotel in Havana, Cuba," the ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the friendly people and Government of Cuba and wish swift recovery to the injured," it added.

A strong explosion hit the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on Friday, killing 18 people and injuring 64 others, the Cuban government said.

The explosion was likely due to liquified gas work being carried out at the hotel which was scheduled to reopen on May 10.