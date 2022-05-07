News World Spain and Morocco agree on joint migration deterrence effort

Spain and Morocco want to jointly discourage migrants from illegally crossing the Mediterranean to Spain, with the repatriation of illegal immigrants from Spain to the African continent as the main deterrent.



Repatriation is "an important element to discourage people," the Europa Press news agency quoted Spain's secretary of state for security, Rafael Pérez, as saying.



This would also benefit the fight against smugglers, Pérez was quoted as saying at a meeting of the two countries in Rabat, the Moroccan capital.



In addition, the resumption of joint patrols off the coasts of both countries, which were interrupted during the coronavirus pandemic, was agreed upon, Spanish newspaper El País reported on Saturday.



The new contact between representatives of both countries became possible after Spain gave in on a decades-long dispute.



Madrid now supports Rabat's plan to make the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara an autonomous province under Moroccan sovereignty. The Frente Polisario movement is fighting for independence there.



According to the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, a total of 10,452 illegal entrants to Spain were counted in the year leading up to May 1. Most of them arrived from North and West Africa via the Atlantic on the Canary Islands, which belong to Spain.



Meanwhile, 3,708 people arrived via the Spanish North African exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla as well as via the Western Mediterranean.
























