Over 25,000 Russian troops killed in war, says Ukraine

A local resident posses for a picture on top of a destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Irpin, Ukraine (REUTERS)

A total of 25,100 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 155 helicopters, 341 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,122 tanks, 2,713 armored vehicles, and 509 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

Russia has also lost 172 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,934 vehicles and fuel tanks, 84 anti-aircraft systems, 11 boats, and 90 cruise missiles, it added.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since the war began, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

More than 5.7 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.