French President Emmanuel Macron reviews military troops during the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term at the Elysee palace, in Paris, France (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed to build a stronger France and use a new method of governance as he was inaugurated for a second term in office.

"I vow to build a planet that is more livable, a France that is more alive and a stronger France," he said in a speech at the Elysee Palace, vowing a "new method" to govern after a first term that had often polarised the country.