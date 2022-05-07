Lula launches presidential campaign to 'rebuild Brazil'

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched his campaign for a new presidential term Saturday, vowing to "rebuild Brazil" after what he called the disastrous administration of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

"We're ready to work not only to win the election on October 2, but to rebuild and transform Brazil, which will be even more difficult," the 76-year-old leftist icon told a rally in Sao Paulo, making his political comeback official four years after he was jailed on controversial corruption charges.