Israeli forces demolish West Bank house of Palestinian suspect

Palestinians check demolished home in the West Bank village of Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (AP)

Israeli forces on Saturday demolished the home of a Palestinian accused by Tel Aviv of involvement in a shooting attack last year in which a settler was killed.

The Israeli army says Omar Jaradat was involved in the attack that targeted the Homesh settlement late last year.

A military statement said Israeli forces destroyed the floor where the home of Jaradat was located in a building in the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Local residents said clashes erupted between angry Palestinians and Israeli forces during the home demolition.

The Israeli army, for its part, said "riots developed in various hotspots" during which soldiers responded with low-caliber Ruger rounds.

The use of Ruger fire during clashes is condemned by human rights groups as the weapon can still kill.

No information was yet available about injuries.

Israel has detained five Palestinians in connection with last year's shooting attack and notified their families of demolishing their homes.

The Israeli army has made it a custom to demolish the houses of Palestinians it accuses of involvement in attacks against settlers.













