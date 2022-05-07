News World Blinken blasts Putin for trying to twist history to justify Russia-Ukraine war

"Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to "twist history" amid the commemoration of the end of World War II "to justify his unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on the 77th anniversary of the victory over the Nazis.

DPA WORLD Published May 07,2022