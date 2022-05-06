Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day

Officials from Ukraine 's national security council warned residents Friday against the increased risk of shelling on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with Russia 's Victory Day celebrations .

A Facebook post published on the profile of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation, under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens.

"Since Russian troops cannot boast of any significant achievements on the front by Victory Day, the risk of massive shelling of Ukrainian cities these days is increasing," the post said.

Separately on Friday, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said authorities will not be extending the curfew in Kyiv; one has already been introduced. But street patrols would be reinforced.

Moscow commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9 each year.





