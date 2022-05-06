Ukraine signs joint statement of cooperation with Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia

Ukraine's interior minister signed a joint statement of cooperation Thursday with his counterparts from Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Denys Monastyrsky gathered with Mariusz Kaminski of Poland, Kristian Jaani of Estonia, Agne Bilotaite of Lithuania and Marija Golubeva of Latvia at Antonov Airport in the northwestern suburb of Hostomel.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Monastyrsky said the cooperation includes the investigation of "war crimes" committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, mine clearance, protection of Ukrainian immigrants abroad and the treatment of wounded soldiers.

He also said that Ukraine has established the International Coordination Center for Humanitarian Demining under the country's Interior Ministry.

During the event, the interior ministers expressed their solidarity with Ukraine against Russia.

Following the ceremony, Ukrainian soldiers who took part in clashes at Antonov Airport were also awarded.