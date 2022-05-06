Turkish agency sends aid to 1M people in Ramadan

Turkey's state-run aid agency extended a helping hand to more than 1 million people across 92 countries as part of its Ramadan campaign.

Serkan Kayalar, head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), told Anadolu Agency: "We reached out to more than 1 million people by bringing Turkey's aid to 92 countries from Afghanistan to Albania, from Bangladesh to Ethiopia, from Pakistan to Colombia, from Azerbaijan to Somalia and Palestine."

TIKA also helped refugees from Ukraine where war with Russia rages on.

"Almost 100,000 Ukrainian refugees benefited from food packages we distributed in Moldova. Also, we provided food packages to 200 families in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Ukrainian refugees," said Kayalar.

The projects carried out by TIKA are aimed at the development of friendly and brotherly countries, he said.















