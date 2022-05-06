Russia plans to capture Mariupol steel plant by May 9, Kyiv says

Russia plans to capture the besieged steel plant in the port city of Mariupol by Monday, May 9, according to the Ukrainian government.



President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor Oleksiy Arestovych that the Azovstal plant should be captured on the 77th anniversary of the victory over the Nazi regime on May 9.



"The most beautiful gift to a ruler is the head of his opponent. I clearly see the ambition to conquer Azovstal and give Putin the 'victory' on May 9," Arestovych was quoted as saying by the UNIAN agency. "They want this badly, but let's see if they succeed," he added.



Ukrainian fighters and hundreds of civilians are holed up inside the steel plant, according to Ukrainian sources.



Moscow is planning a large military parade on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of World War II, which in Russia is celebrated on May 9.